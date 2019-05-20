Home

Joan Marie Holub Obituary
Joan Marie Holub, nee Horky, age 87, of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late James Holub; loving mother of Anita Holub, James (Ann) Holub and William (Anita) Holub; dear grandmother of Justin (Katherine) Asch, Christian Holub and Margaret Holub; great grandmother of Ethan and Molly Asch; sister of the late Ronald (Patricia) Horky. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Mary Church, Riverside. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
