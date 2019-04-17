|
Joan Marie Johnson nee Mertic, 88 years. Beloved wife of Raymond for 66 years. Loving mother of Jay (Andrew Kato) Johnson & Kristen (Rob Jalovec) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Sam Johnson. Devoted daughter of the late Bernice nee Neer & Anthony F. Mertic. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 9401 S. Oakley in Chicago for a Service at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Music was always a love and passion in Joan's life. Starting at the age of 10, at the insistence of her father, the accordion became her instrument, leading to a professional career with the Chicago musical group, The Accordioneers as their featured player, and a 25 year teaching career with the Music Center. She continued her love of music playing at Church functions, friends and family parties. Joan leaves a beautiful legacy of love to her family and friends and many happy memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, wildspiritwolfsanctuary.org would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuenralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019