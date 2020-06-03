Joan Marie Kissane (nee Duda); age 63. Beloved wife of Kevin Kissane; cherished twin sister and lifetime companion of Jane Duda; dearest stepmother of Rebecca (John) Nachman, Theresa (Greg) Johnston, Madeline (Kyle) Burnside and Claire Kissane; loving grandmother of Brigid, Molly, Owen, Anna, Barrett, Meara, and Arthur; devoted daughter of the late John and Stella Duda; fond sister of Mary (Vincent) Mahler, Carol (Denis) Kanaverskis, the late John J. (Debbie) Duda, Robert Duda; also many nieces and nephews. Joan was a lifelong registered nurse who graduated from the University of Illinois School of Nursing in 1978. She worked at the Rush University Hospital for 3 years, then earned a Master's Degree as a Clinical Specialist. Joan was an educator and worked in the Trauma Unit at Cook County Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 2018. She then worked at St. Anthony's Hospital until May, 2020. Joan was a compassionate person who had an impact on the lives of thousands. She loved and was beloved by all who knew her. She was an adventurous world traveler. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and colleagues and the public she served.
Services are private. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. For info, Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.