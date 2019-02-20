Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joan Kozicki
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis Borgia Deaf Center
8025 W. Addison Street
Chicago, IL
Joan Marie Kozicki, age 63, beloved daughter of Therese A. née Karpinski and the late Casimir J. Kozicki, Jr.; fond sister of John, Hon. Steven (Patricia), Catherine (Richard) Seagle, and Linda (Richard) O'Dwyer; cherished aunt of many. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Borgia Deaf Center, 8025 W. Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60634. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Francis Borgia Deaf Center, 8033 W. Addison Street, Chicago, Illinois 60634 Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
