Joan Marie "Joanie" Lange, age 66. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Dr. Bruce and Emily Droste Lemon in 1952, Chicagoan Joanie Lange's indomitable spirit and unflinching good nature prevailed for over 24 years and eight recurrences of stage IV metastatic breast cancer. At age 43, she was diagnosed and given a life expectancy of six months. For the next 24 years, in-between eight disease recurrences, she worked full-time as an RN, raised daughter Emily Rodecker and sons John and Michael Lange, attended their college graduations, nearly completed her own bachelors degree, lived in Chicago, Boston and Seattle, celebrated the weddings of Emily and Bud Rodecker, John and Briana Lange, and the birth of her grandson, Henry "Huck" Rodecker. In November of 2017, she was diagnosed with fifty brain metastases, underwent whole brain radiation at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, continued to work full-time for six months, and moved to Chicago with her husband George Lange for treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital under the care of oncologist William Gradishar and neuro-oncologist Karan Dixit. On June 20, 2019, she passed away peacefully at home in the company of family and friends. She is survived by brothers Robert, Brian, and Bruce "Skip" Lemon and sisters Jacqueline Cocquyt, MaryKay Gordon and Margaret "Peggy" Mrkva. She was an incredible inspiration to all. Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, June 26th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Friends and family to meet on Thursday, June 27th, Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, for a Memorial Mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Information 773-736-3833 or visit Joanie's memorial atwww.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary