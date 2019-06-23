Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie Lange


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Marie Lange Obituary
Joan Marie "Joanie" Lange, age 66. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Dr. Bruce and Emily Droste Lemon in 1952, Chicagoan Joanie Lange's indomitable spirit and unflinching good nature prevailed for over 24 years and eight recurrences of stage IV metastatic breast cancer. At age 43, she was diagnosed and given a life expectancy of six months. For the next 24 years, in-between eight disease recurrences, she worked full-time as an RN, raised daughter Emily Rodecker and sons John and Michael Lange, attended their college graduations, nearly completed her own bachelors degree, lived in Chicago, Boston and Seattle, celebrated the weddings of Emily and Bud Rodecker, John and Briana Lange, and the birth of her grandson, Henry "Huck" Rodecker. In November of 2017, she was diagnosed with fifty brain metastases, underwent whole brain radiation at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, continued to work full-time for six months, and moved to Chicago with her husband George Lange for treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital under the care of oncologist William Gradishar and neuro-oncologist Karan Dixit. On June 20, 2019, she passed away peacefully at home in the company of family and friends. She is survived by brothers Robert, Brian, and Bruce "Skip" Lemon and sisters Jacqueline Cocquyt, MaryKay Gordon and Margaret "Peggy" Mrkva. She was an incredible inspiration to all. Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, June 26th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Friends and family to meet on Thursday, June 27th, Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, for a Memorial Mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Information 773-736-3833 or visit Joanie's memorial atwww.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now