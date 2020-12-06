West Des Moines, IA,formerly of Elk Grove Village, IL Joan Marie Lichter, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Dallas Center, IA. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.
Joan was born March 26, 1929, in Oak Park, IL, to Joseph and Clara (Damski) Parz. She married Jack Lichter on May 6, 1950 and they made their home in Elk Grove Village, IL before moving to West Des Moines in 1998.
Joan was a member of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church in Elk Grove Village where she was active with the school, religious education and the bereavement group. She joined Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines where she was active with the women's and bereavement groups. Joan loved to paint, garden, read, and work her crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Joan is survived by daughter, Julie (Craig) Hangsleben of Dallas Center, IA; son, Kurt (Deb) Lichter of Riverside, CA; three grandchildren, Mark (Kellie) Hangsleben of Aberdeen, NC, Matt (Nicole) Hangsleben of Athens, OH, Sarah (Alex Edgington) Hangsleben of St. Ansgar, IA; four great-grandchildren, Colton and Rylee Wendelboe and Flynn and Asher Hangsleben. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, son, Mark Lichter, and her brother Joseph Parz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spurgeon Manor or WesleyLife Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.