AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
Joan Rogers
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Irving Park Cemetery
777 W. Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Joan Marie Rogers


1941 - 2019
Joan Marie Rogers Obituary
Joan Marie Rogers, nee Lemke, age 78, of Schaumburg passed away peacefully after a long seven year battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's on December 12th, at Amita Hospice Home. Beloved wife of George W. Rogers. Loving mother of Scott (Robin) Nigh, Cathlynn (Raymond Biondo) Nigh, Todd (Lynn) Nigh, stepmother of Timothy (Valerie) Rogers and Mark (Mary) Rogers. Dear "mom" of Dianne Middendorf. Caring grandmother of Dylan (Sophie), Jacob, William, Thor, and Isabelle. Cherished great grandmother of Zoey & Amelia. Devoted daughter of the late William and Marie Lemke. Dear sister of Warren (Lynette) Lemke and the late William (Paulette Novak) Lemke. Dear aunt of Phillip (Denise), Jennifer (Gerardo) and great aunt of Rachel, Sebastian and Nicholas.

Joan was a 50-year member of The Order of Eastern Star, Palatine Chapter 585 and Arlington Heights Chapter 992. She was also an appointed Grand Officer and a Grand Representative of the Order of The Eastern Star. Joan was also a Worthy Matron several times. Joan retired after 30 years from the City of Chicago Department of Public Health, where she served in many administrative capacities. She was active as a member of Church of the Cross Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, her constant 4-footed companion, Mister Patterson, and many friends.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 until time of The Order of Eastern Star service at 4:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service presided by Pastor Julie Peterson at 4:30 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Visitation Monday 9:30 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home with interment following at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60707 or , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 14, 2019
