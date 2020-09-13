Joan McMahon

Joan M. (nee Schmidt) McMahon, age 89, wife of the late Sheridan McMahon and the late James Klima; loving mother of Carrie Klima and Sheri McMahon; cherished grandmother to Emma Fox; dear sister to John (Annette) and the late June Irvan; aunt to many nieces and nephews; close friend to Eve and the late Gil Gleisner.



A celebration of life will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Chapel Hill South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill South Cemetery.





