Joan McMahon
Joan M. (nee Schmidt) McMahon, age 89, wife of the late Sheridan McMahon and the late James Klima; loving mother of Carrie Klima and Sheri McMahon; cherished grandmother to Emma Fox; dear sister to John (Annette) and the late June Irvan; aunt to many nieces and nephews; close friend to Eve and the late Gil Gleisner.

A celebration of life will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Chapel Hill South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill South Cemetery.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
