Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rosary Hill
9000 W. 81st St.
Justice, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Rosary Hill
9000 W. 81st St.
Justice, IL
Joan McNicholas Obituary
Joan (Johanna) McNicholas nee Ferriter. Beloved wife of the late Michael McNicholas Charlestown Co. Mayo. Loving mother Mary Kay (Dan) Cougill, Michael (Kathy Faxel) McNicholas, John McNicholas, Dan (Carol Kilduff) McNicholas, Timothy McNicholas. Adored daughter of the late John Ferriter from Dingle, Co. Kerry and the late Catherine Doohan, Co. Donegal. Cherished grandma of Dan, Brian, Maura (Dan), Dana, Michael and Mark (Michael), Megan, Sean (John), the late Brendan, Nolan (Tim). Devoted sister of the late Joseph and John Ferriter. Dear sister in law of Dom (late Mary Ellen), late Tom (late Maureen), and John (Angela). Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9 – 10 a.m. at Rosary Hill, 9000 W. 81st St., Justice, IL until time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Thank you to the caring sisters and staff of Rosary Hill. In lieu of flowers donations to Rosary Hill, 9000 W. 81st Street, Justice, IL 60458 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
