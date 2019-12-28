|
Joan Blakeslee Meyer was born on February 16, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to Harold and Margaret Blakeslee. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mundelein College, Joan married Raymond Meyer on April 11, 1953. Over the next several years, Joan taught art in 5 different parochial schools to help put Ray through Dental School. They spent most of their married life raising their family in South Bend, IN in a home they built on Harvest Drive, and in retirement they relocated to Naperville, IL to be closer to family.
In addition to raising four sons, Joan pursued her art throughout her 90 years. Her favorite mediums, including wood cuts, oil paint, and water colors, served as vehicles for her creative energies, as did her writing. After moving to Naperville, Joan's essays, poems, and interviews provided monthly content to the Riverplace Meanderings, their condo newsletter. Joan's signature warmth and openness made her the consummate "people person," a fact obvious to her dearly loved grandchildren, friends, and strangers alike. Her keen interest in those around her highlighted her intrepid curiosity and compassion, secured her many friends, and endeared her to every family member. And her geniality came with a spark: every game of Hearts Joan played demonstrated the origin of the fiercely competitive trait shared by the Meyer sons!
Joan departed this earth on December 19, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons Michael, Mark, Joe, and John; daughters-in-law Lori, Jill, Sonja, and Sandy; grandchildren Katrina, Dylan, Sara, Annalise, Annie, and Katie; and life-long friend Sister Pat Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hal, and her beloved husband of 65 years, Ray. The Meyer family would like to thank friend and caregiver, Sanaa Khenmedekh, for her love and dedication to Joan over the past 6 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Interfaith Committee for Detained Immigrants or The Morton Arboretum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019