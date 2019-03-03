|
|
Joan Marie Mohr, nee Geist, passed away on February 26th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Mohr. Dear mother of Robert (Dina), Thomas (Elizabeth Cunningham) and the late Brian (Carol) Mohr. Loving grandmother of Austin (Angela), Evan, Brendan and Colin Mohr. Sister of Clifford (Lorraine) Geist. Joan was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a music lover. She was involved in the USO, where she met the love of her life Robert, at an organized dance. Her passion for dancing and her family will forever be remembered by those she left behind. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Joan's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019