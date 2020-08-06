1/
Joan Murphy Gerlits
Joan Murphy Gerlits, age 92, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Gerlits, Jr. loving mother of Laura (Randy) White and John Thomas Gerlits, III; loving step grandmother of Nicole Cesario and Natalie (Kory) McLaughlin; step great grandmother of five; loving sister of the late William Murphy (Joanne), the late Neil Murphy (the late Marie) and Richard Murphy; aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Joan graduated from Longwood Academy and attended Loyola University. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid bridge player.

Due to COVID-19, services and interment will be private and a memorial lunch will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago,17 N. State Street #650, Chicago, IL, 60602.

Info 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.


Published in PL-North on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
