Joan Murphy Gerlits, age 92, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Gerlits, Jr. loving mother of Laura (Randy) White and John Thomas Gerlits, III; loving step grandmother of Nicole Cesario and Natalie (Kory) McLaughlin; step great grandmother of five; loving sister of the late William Murphy (Joanne), the late Neil Murphy (the late Marie) and Richard Murphy; aunt to many nieces and nephews.Joan graduated from Longwood Academy and attended Loyola University. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid bridge player.Due to COVID-19, services and interment will be private and a memorial lunch will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago,17 N. State Street #650, Chicago, IL, 60602.Info 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com