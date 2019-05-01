Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joan Myers Eagle

Obituary Condolences

Joan Myers Eagle Obituary
Joan Myers Eagle, age 79. Beloved wife of Warren E. Eagle. Loving mother of Amy E. (Joel) Neuman and Ross M. Eagle (Diana Kenworthy). Proud grandmother of Dr. Jeremy Neuman (Jennifer Johnson), Rebecca Neuman, and Noah, Jacob, and Rachel Eagle. Dear sister of the late Ellen (Dr. James) Adelman. Service Thursday, 12 Noon, at Congregation Solel, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Zion Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Congregation Solel, www.solel.org or , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
