Joan O. Finn, beloved mother and grandmother of 84 years, passed away on August 22, 2019 under the care of Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. Joan was born to the late William and Ruth Oakley on January 5, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived until moving to Cape Coral, Florida in 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. Finn, Sr. in 2005. Joan will be dearly missed by her 8 devoted children and 21 grandchildren. Services are being planned in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019