|
|
of Frankfort, Illinois, peacefully passed into the arms of God on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Devoted wife of Dr. Raymond Romanus for 54 years. Loving mom of Mary Beth (Dwayne) Horton, Kathleen Anne Schaddel, and John Thomas Romanus. Cherished sister of Alice (Richard) Kozdras, sister-in-law Karen Opyt, and brother-in-law Robert Kabat. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jospehine Opyt, sister Phyllis Kabat, and brother Tom Opyt. Fondest aunt of many nieces and nephews. All her life, Joan was surrounded by a host of wonderful, loving, and loyal friends. Born and raised in Roseland, Joan graduated from St. Louis Academy in 1955 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Francis. Following in the family tradition, she graduated in 1961 from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Joan lived life to the fullest and is admired for her strength, courage, and the legacy she left behind. She will be remembered with love. Visitation on Friday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, February 29, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 7659 West Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that Joan's memory be honored with contributions to Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 9201 West St. Francis Road, Frankfort, Illinois, 60423, c/o Sister Maria Brizuela. Arrangements by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020