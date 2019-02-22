Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Joan Ovens
Joan Ovens Obituary
Joan Ovens of Downers Grove, formerly of Elmwood Park, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Donald Ovens; loving mother of Catherine Denise (Kevin Venechuk) Morask; dear half-sister of Doyle Shipman; former wife of Norman F. Morask. Member of Women of the Moose #973 and American Legion Auxiliary. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at funeral home. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
