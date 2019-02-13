|
Joan P. Duffy, nee Brennan, 82, beloved wife of the late Donald J. Duffy; devoted mother of Kathleen Duffy, Susan (Tom) Olofsson, Dan (the late Barb) Duffy, Carolyn (Brian) Fetzer, Jean (Mike) Pomorski, Jennie (Mark) Kelly and Paul Duffy; proud grandmother of 22; great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of the late Kathleen (the late Larry) McCahill; cherished sister-in-law of Gerry (Mike) McArdle and the late Eileen (Jim) Shubert; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11:30 AM at St. Barnabas Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Lifetime member of the Delts. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bridget Anne Cullen Memorial Scholarship (www.bridgetannecullenscholarship.com), 11153 S. Campbell Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Info. 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019