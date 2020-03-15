|
|
Joan P. Gagni, age 83, of Chicago, departed this earthly life Tuesday March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Pedro "Pete" and Mildred (Budd) Gagni. Devoted half-sister of Louie, Larry, Greg and Ricky Gagni. She will be dearly remembered and missed by her brothers, relatives, longtime friends and beloved pets. Services Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Monday, March 16, 2020, Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Mich. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020