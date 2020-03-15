Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Joan P. Gagni

Joan P. Gagni Obituary
Joan P. Gagni, age 83, of Chicago, departed this earthly life Tuesday March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Pedro "Pete" and Mildred (Budd) Gagni. Devoted half-sister of Louie, Larry, Greg and Ricky Gagni. She will be dearly remembered and missed by her brothers, relatives, longtime friends and beloved pets. Services Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Monday, March 16, 2020, Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Mich. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
