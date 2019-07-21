Joan P. McKenna (nee Pickett), beloved wife of Andrew J. McKenna, passed away peacefully with her family around her on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Dr. William and Helen (nee Fleming) Pickett.



Loving mother of Suzanne (William) Sullivan, Karen Sullivan, Andrew (Mary) McKenna, Jr., William (Molly) McKenna, the late Michael McKenna, Joanie (Jim) Dowdle, Kathleen McKenna, and Margaret (Brennan) Smith.



Cherished grandmother of Mairead Sullivan, Maureen Sullivan, Emmet (David) Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Bobby (Kelly) Sullivan, Kenna (Dylan) Johnson, Madeleine (James) Durkin, Shawn (Tommy) O'Gara, Drew (Maria) McKenna, Mary McKenna, Will McKenna, Kelly McKenna, Laura (Ryan) Mullins, Michael McKenna, Erin Dowdle, Charlie Dowdle, Colin Dowdle, Ryan Dowdle, Brennan Smith, Keegan Smith, Madeline Smith, Charlotte Smith, Gavin Smith and Francie Smith.



Fond great grandmother of Patrick Durkin, Maisie Durkin, Libby Durkin, Mary Grace O'Gara, Tommy O'Gara, Conor O'Gara, James O'Gara, and Andrew McKenna.



The family is also deeply thankful for Nena Lazar and her wonderful team, Mia, Allona, Ingrid and Renata.



Joan took great delight in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a strong supporter of Catholic education.



Joan was a member of Northwestern University Women's Board and the Field Museum Women's Board. Over the years she was very active in many organizations including the Antiquarian Society, Lyric Opera, Clearbrook and the University of Notre Dame.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, IL. Funeral Mass will be immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, IL. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077 847-675-1990.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to The Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60607 or the Ann and Robert H. , 225 E. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019