Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Nykiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan P. Nykiel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan P. Nykiel Obituary
Joan P. Nykiel, nee Butt, 95, of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of the late Casimir J. "C.J." Nykiel. Loving mother of Peter (Cathy) Nykiel and Margo (Joseph) Sliwa. Proud grandmother of Marie, Devin, James, Matthew and Starlene. Great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Honey Mae (the late Duane) Chapman, the late Celeste (the late Ed) Borarini and the late Al (Noreen) Butt. Joan was a proud member of Women of the Moose, River Park Chapter #780 and Fox Lake American Legion Auxiliary. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 3 until 8 PM. Funeral Friday, 9:00 AM prayers at the funeral home to Saint Thecla Church where Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM . Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now