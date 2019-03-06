|
Joan P. Nykiel, nee Butt, 95, of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of the late Casimir J. "C.J." Nykiel. Loving mother of Peter (Cathy) Nykiel and Margo (Joseph) Sliwa. Proud grandmother of Marie, Devin, James, Matthew and Starlene. Great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Honey Mae (the late Duane) Chapman, the late Celeste (the late Ed) Borarini and the late Al (Noreen) Butt. Joan was a proud member of Women of the Moose, River Park Chapter #780 and Fox Lake American Legion Auxiliary. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 3 until 8 PM. Funeral Friday, 9:00 AM prayers at the funeral home to Saint Thecla Church where Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM . Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019