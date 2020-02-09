Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Anshe Sholom
20820 Western Ave
Olympia Fields, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Plusser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan P. Plusser


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan P. Plusser Obituary
Joan P. Plusser nee Seeman, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Preston "Pep." Loving mother of Robin (Mike) Bruce, Mark (Loretta) Plusser and Randi Weinstein. Proud grandmother of Stephanie (Josh) Moore, Evan (fiancé Ashley) Bruce, Alex Weinstein and Joshua (Jazmin) Willett. Adored great grandmother of Kataleyna and Isabella Willett, and Tessa Moore. Service Monday, 11 AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 Western Ave., Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Temple Anshe Sholom, www.templeanshesholom.org, St. Jude's Children's Research Fund, or the , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now