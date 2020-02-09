|
Joan P. Plusser nee Seeman, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Preston "Pep." Loving mother of Robin (Mike) Bruce, Mark (Loretta) Plusser and Randi Weinstein. Proud grandmother of Stephanie (Josh) Moore, Evan (fiancé Ashley) Bruce, Alex Weinstein and Joshua (Jazmin) Willett. Adored great grandmother of Kataleyna and Isabella Willett, and Tessa Moore. Service Monday, 11 AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 Western Ave., Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Temple Anshe Sholom, www.templeanshesholom.org, St. Jude's Children's Research Fund, or the , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020