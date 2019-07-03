|
|
Joan P. Rigg, nee Bruehl; Devoted wife of the late Donald J; Loving mother of David (Marcia), John (Marsha), and Brian (Patricia); Proud grandma of Ian, Scott, Keara, and Quinn; Dear sister of the late Maryellen (late Robert) Kraus, and the late Lorraine (late Thomas) Gleason; Beloved aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019