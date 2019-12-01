Home

Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Memorial Park
Oswego, IL
Joan R. Bermes


1937 - 2019
Joan R. Bermes Obituary
Joan R Bermes, 81 of Aurora passed away unexpectedly Nov 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born Dec 17,1937, daughter of late Ted & Ruth Wagner. Joan is survived by her children:Kathy Genslinger, Donnie Hanson, Lisa Clark, Charlotte(Mike)Musich, Sandra Greene, & her dog, Mariah II. She was the BEST mother, Nana & friend to many. Burial service is Friday Dec 6, 2019 at 11am at Lincoln Memorial Park, Oswego, IL. luncheon immediately following
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
