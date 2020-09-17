JOAN R. KURTH, (nee Reilly), formerly of Indian Head Park & Hinsdale; beloved wife of the late Melvin J. Kurth, Jr for 68 years; loving mother of Jeanne (David) Nichols & the late Carol (Carl) Bubolz; dearest grandmother of Christopher (Julie) Bubolz, Margaret (Ryan) Nibbe, Kathleen (Andrew) Laver; great grandmother of Ethan, Brandon, Carter, Claire, Grace, Grady & Eloise; dear sister of David & the late Alfred (late Pat) Reilly; fond sister-in-law of Thomas (late Mary) Kurth; also many nieces & nephews. Family and friends are invited to meet Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:45 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, Hinsdale for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Registration is mandatory on the funeral home website if planning to attend the Mass. Interment Fullersburg Cemetery, Hinsdale. Arrangements by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
