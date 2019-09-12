Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Joan R. Maurizi R.N. Obituary
Joan R. Maurizi (nee Bartusiewicz), Age 86, Born into Eternal Life on September 9, 2019. Together Forever with her beloved husband, the late Dr. Dino G. Maurizi, M.D. on the 50th Anniversary of his journey to eternal life (September 9, 1969). Loving mother of Michael G. M.D., Capt., MC, (FMF), USN (Tina), Lisa, Stacey (Mike) Hennigan, Joan (José) Colón, and the late Dino W. and Stephen V. Maurizi. Proud and loving grandma of Anna, Claire, Teresa, Chrissy, Jorie, Patrick, Gabriella, Samuel, Carmen, and Isabel. Devoted sister of the late Gertrude Maurizi and the late John Bartusiewicz. Dear sister-in-law of Francine Petrarca. Joan was a dedicated R.N. for over 30 years primarily at LCM Hospital. Founding Team Member of the Heart Connection Grief Program at LCM. Former CK Choir Member, School Chaperone, and Church Grandma to many. Visitation Friday 4-7pm and Saturday morning 11:00am-1:00pm at Christ the King Church 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 1:00pm. Interment Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Memorials to Christ the King School Foundation or Little Company of Mary Cancer Center, 2800 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
