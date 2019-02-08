|
|
Joan Gutekunst Reiner, 87, died on January 9, 2019. Born and raised in Berwyn, a long-term resident of Clarendon Hills and recently La Grange Park, she devoted her life to serving others. Married to Ralph Charles Reiner Jr. (deceased 2004), they raised their family in Clarendon Hills. Following her 32 year career as Director of Children's Ministries at the Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) in Clarendon Hills, she retired in 2002. Joan was the founding director of the state-licensed Childcare Center at CPC. She recently served as Chaplain of the Downer's Grove Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joan is survived by her sister, Grace Ethel Gutekunst, son, Richard (Laura), daughter, Sandra, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, 39 N. Prospect Ave., Clarendon Hills on Saturday, February 9th.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills Childcare Center Tuition Assistance Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019