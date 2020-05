Beloved wife of 55 years to Donald, revered mother to Cynthia/Cyndie and Brian (Shari). Grandmother to Vincent and Julia Linares. Preceded in passing May 19 by beloved parents John J. & Marian C. Fitzpatrick and sister Marilyn Selig (Bob). Adored sister to Donna Drake (Leroy) and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joan was a beautiful spirit, mentor and best friend. Her enigmatic personality filled every space she entered with love and light. Joan & Don loved to travel and read exploring many cultures, cuisines and experiences. Joan will be dearly missed. Always in our thoughts, prayers & treasured memories. May her spirit be with us always to guide us in light, love and peace. A Celebration of Life/Memorial Mass, in honor of Joan, will take place at a later date.Joan will be laid to rest in The Wall of Honor at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be make to The American Lung/ Heart Association . Feel free to sign the guest book and share your condolences and memories.