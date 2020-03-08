|
|
Joan Rolla Bishaf, age 87. Beloved wife of Ben Bishaf. Loving mother of Keith (Connie) Bishaf and Marcie (Steven) Greenhill. Proud grandmother of Paul, Jennifer, and Kyle. Graveside service Monday, 11 AM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section II Makpella), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation, www.familialdysautonomia.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020