Joan Rotheiser Chudnow, née Zider, 85, beloved wife of the late Gerald Rotheiser and the late Jerome Chudnow; devoted mother of Arlene (David) Bohrer, Larry (formerly Marcy) Rotheiser, and Shari Rotheiser; proud grandma of Erin (Bill) Kehrmann, Marissa Bohrer, and Nicole Rotheiser; sister of Annette (the late Israel) Krost and the late Gerald (the late Beverly) Zider; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Joan loved traveling, romance novels, and shopping; most of all, she loved her family. Private graveside service to be held Monday at Shalom Memorial Park. For information on how to view a live video stream of the service or to leave condolences, visit www.shalom2.com or call 847-255-3520
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.