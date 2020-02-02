Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:45 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Constance Church
Joan S. Ziomek Obituary
Joan S. Ziomek nee Kazmierczak, World War II Army Veteran; beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Theresa Garbaciak (William Johnson) and Mary Ziomek (Paul Karmowski); cherished grandmother of Jeffrey and Amy; great grandmother of Ava, Carter, and Jedrik; fond sister of Dorothy Brezinski and Regina Hanusiak; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Tuesday, February 4, starting with prayers at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Constance Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
