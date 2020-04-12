Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joan Schwartz Obituary
Joan Schwartz, née Pozner, 80, left us in her sleep on April 8, at her Lake Barrington Shores home with her beloved husband, Edward, at her side, who shared 60 wonderful years of love and adventure; loving mother of Howard Schwartz and the late Devorah Leah (Rashi) Elgarten; cherished Bubbe of Menachem, Shaindel, Yossi; adored great Bubbe of Mendel; devoted sister of Renee (the late Dr. Allan) Repkin, and Dr. J. B. (Ruth) Pozner; treasured daughter of the late Harold and Goldie Pozner: fond cousin June, in-law Ruth Elgarten and many dear friends. We will miss you and be with you always. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Celebration of life to follow when times are better. In lieu of flowers donations may be to Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
