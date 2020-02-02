|
Joan Sugar Plotkin, 87, of Highland Park, Illinois passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Sol Sugar, MD and Florence Sugar Kier. Adored mother of Arlyn and son-in-law David, Shari, the late Lee. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Kaitlyn, Shauna, Nikki, Jared, Aron, and many grand dogs; Fond aunt to Lisa, Scott, and the lateTodd. Joan spent her whole life in Chicago where she was well-loved and had many lifelong friendships. She held a Masters in Special Education and dedicated her career to helping children achieve their goals. "General Joan" will be remembered for her strong will, charitable nature, and willingness to always put her family first. Service Tuesday, 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL 60022, www.chicagobotanic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020