Joan T. (nee Fornek) Fernandez, 87 of Arlington Hts. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Z. Fernandez Sr.; loving mother of Susan (Declan) O'Kane and Anthony Z. (Nannette) Fernandez Jr., cherished grandmother of Ryan and Bridgid O'Kane; and Anthony Z. III, Jonathan, JP, Nicholas and Timothy Fernandez; and great grandmother of Kylie; fond sister of the late Daniel (late Carol) Fornek and the late Frank (Barb) Fornek Jr.; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Prayers 11:15 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts for Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment private.
