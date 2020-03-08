Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Hts Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map

Joan T. Fernandez

Joan T. Fernandez Obituary
Joan T. (nee Fornek) Fernandez, 87 of Arlington Hts. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Z. Fernandez Sr.; loving mother of Susan (Declan) O'Kane and Anthony Z. (Nannette) Fernandez Jr., cherished grandmother of Ryan and Bridgid O'Kane; and Anthony Z. III, Jonathan, JP, Nicholas and Timothy Fernandez; and great grandmother of Kylie; fond sister of the late Daniel (late Carol) Fornek and the late Frank (Barb) Fornek Jr.; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Prayers 11:15 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts for Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
