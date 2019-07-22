|
|
Joan T. Kelly, nee Barrett, age 85, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Robert A.; dear mother of Robert Jr. (Andrea), Susan (Howard) Cutler, Julianne (Rodney) Sharp and the late John (Gail); loving grandmother of Jessica, Jill (Todd) Van Hoy, Megan, Zach, Cassie, Leo and Sean; fond sister of Mary Gay Stone and the late Charles Barrett, Jr.; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorial contributions to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, would be appreciated. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019