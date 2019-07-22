Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd
Skoki, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan T. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan T. Kelly Obituary
Joan T. Kelly, nee Barrett, age 85, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Robert A.; dear mother of Robert Jr. (Andrea), Susan (Howard) Cutler, Julianne (Rodney) Sharp and the late John (Gail); loving grandmother of Jessica, Jill (Todd) Van Hoy, Megan, Zach, Cassie, Leo and Sean; fond sister of Mary Gay Stone and the late Charles Barrett, Jr.; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorial contributions to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, would be appreciated. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now