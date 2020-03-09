|
Joan McKeever, nee Turner, went gentle into that good night at home on March 7, 2020. Joanie was born in Chicago on September 9, 1929, attended St. Francis Xavier School in Wilmette, Sacred Heart High School in Chicago, and Barat College. While working in market research at Foote, Cone & Belding, she met a handsome doctor from Dublin on a blind date. She and Bill McKeever were engaged six months later and were married for 66 years. She enrolled in a master's program in history at Northwestern U, but Bill was drafted into the US Army in the doctors' draft in 1954. They enjoyed their time at Fort Sam Houston and Walter Reed Army Hospital, where their daughter Diane was born. They returned to Chicago, where Bill joined the staff of Evanston Hospital, and Ellen and Michael were born.
Joanie had a wide circle of friends from her many interests. She served on the boards of Josephinum Academy, the Hadley School for the Blind, and the Winnetka Chapter of the Lyric Opera. She loved opera, antiques, playing golf (badly), her faith, her friends, and most of all her family. She always had a book in her hand and loved to laugh. She was a class act.
Joanie is survived by her adoring husband, Bill, her children Diane (Eric Jensen), Ellen (Kurt Junger), and Michael (Roberta); her grandchildren Alessandra, Michela and Luca McKeever, and Fiona Junger, and step-grandson Colin Jensen (Renata Pasmanik); brother Jay; Irish in-laws; and many fond nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Jay Turner; her sisters Wini and Nancy, and brother Jim.
Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Josephinum Academy, 1501 N Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020