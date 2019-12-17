|
Joan Theodore nee Camburas, age 91, of Skokie, IL. Beloved wife of Theodore J. 'Ted' Theodore, Sr. Cherished mother of Marika (Evan) Mammas, Peter (Anna) Theodore, Irene (John) Bradshaw, Theodore, Jr. (Kristine) Theodore and the late Janice (Ron) Kurowski. Adored grandmother of Caidi and Joanna Mammas, Jessica Kurowski, Johnny and Christian Theodore and Joanie and Teddy Bradshaw. Visitation, Wednesday December 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shirley Ryan, AbilityLab, 355 East Erie, Chicago, IL 60611 or Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road Glencoe, IL 60022. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019