Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
5649 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
5649 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Joan Theodore Obituary
Joan Theodore nee Camburas, age 91, of Skokie, IL. Beloved wife of Theodore J. 'Ted' Theodore, Sr. Cherished mother of Marika (Evan) Mammas, Peter (Anna) Theodore, Irene (John) Bradshaw, Theodore, Jr. (Kristine) Theodore and the late Janice (Ron) Kurowski. Adored grandmother of Caidi and Joanna Mammas, Jessica Kurowski, Johnny and Christian Theodore and Joanie and Teddy Bradshaw. Visitation, Wednesday December 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shirley Ryan, AbilityLab, 355 East Erie, Chicago, IL 60611 or Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road Glencoe, IL 60022. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
