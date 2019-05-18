|
Joan Trilling, nee Shulman, age 86, of Glenview, beloved wife for 50 years of the late Martin Trilling; loving mother of Steven (Lilia) Trilling and Ron (Kathi) Trilling; adored grandma of David (Kyle), Jared, Lauren, Zachary, Lucas, and Myah; proud great grandmother of Jack; devoted daughter of the late Morris and Estelle Shulman; cherished sister of Carol (Alvin) Bleiberg; dear sister-in-law of Ruth (John) Fairfield; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Sunday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 18 to May 19, 2019