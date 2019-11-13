Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Joan U. Stauder

Joan U. Stauder Obituary
Joan U. Stauder, nee Uhl, age 91; beloved wife of the late Eugene L. "Sam"; loving mother of Mimi (John) Rosing, Cecile (Bill) Schultz, Richard (Donna), Mary Catherine (John) Keefe, and Jamie Stauder; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 6; preceded in death by 5 brothers; fond sister-in-law of Judy Stauder Lawless and David and Kiyo Stauder; also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday at 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 P.M. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to JDRF.org are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
