Joan Ziemba (nee Schaberg), 93, passed away on June 28, 2020, just weeks after the passing of her beloved husband of 64 years, Hank. Joan was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was a graduate of Bowling Green University. She worked as a dietician in Chicago before marrying Henry Ziemba and moving to Clarendon Hills, IL where they raised their family and lived for over 50 years. Joan made a point of maintaining close contact with the many friends she made throughout her life. Should a friend ever experience a hardship, Joan was first on the scene with comforting words and a homemade meal. She had a clever sense of humor, but was never one to seek the spotlight. Joan and Hank hosted Thanksgiving dinner in their home every year. The last one, when they were in their eighties, had 32 guests in attendance. She volunteered at the Clarendon Hills Library, was a prolific knitter and also enjoyed playing bridge and tennis. Most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family. After lovingly raising her three daughters, Joan delighted in the antics and accomplishments of her seven grandsons.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her daughters Amy Proegler (Mark), Susan Volkmann (Will), and Martha Cook (Jim); and her grandsons Adam Proegler (Margaret), Henry Proegler, William Volkmann, Charlie Volkmann (Jackie), Andrew Volkmann, Spencer Cook, and Matthew Cook. Donations may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church of Hinsdale. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.