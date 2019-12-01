|
|
Joan Zwierzynski, nee Czaplicki, age 87, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Zwierzynski; fond mother of Carole (Frank) Debreczenyi, Susan (Edward) Barrett, and Nancy (James) Zaborowski; grandmother of Annie Debreczenyi, Katie Zaborowski, Christopher Barrett, Tom Zaborowski, Vicki Barrett and Alex Barrett; sister of Patricia (the late Jack) O'Brien, Ronald (the late Margaret) Czaplicki and the late John (the late Genevieve) Czaplicki; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park, Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019