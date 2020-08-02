Joane S. Gierut (nee Zemlis), age 82, beloved wife of Fred J. Gierut; loving mother of Cheryl (the late Randall) Kennedy, Joseph (Linda), Thomas and the late James Gierut; cherished grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Matthew, Christina and Megen; proud great grandmother of Adeline; dear sister of Bruce (the late Arlayne) Zemlis, Elaine (Matthew) Sokolowski, Laraine Weiss and the late Gloria (the late Rudolph) Paseka. Services and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Info: (708)429-3200