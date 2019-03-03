|
|
Joanie Legittino, 63. Indomitable and graceful single-mother of John Legittino. Niece of renowned Chicago maestro Stanley Paul. Loving sister of the late Sandy Glog. Beautiful daughter of the late Raelene and the late Howard Mittelman. Formerly married to John Legittino. Friend of nearly everyone she met – old and young. Service Monday 11 AM at Emanuel Congregation, 5959 N. Sheridan Road Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of a monetary donation, please consider becoming an organ donor– thanks to our donor Joel's remarkable generosity and gift of liver and kidney, Joanie lived seven additional years. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847.256.5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019