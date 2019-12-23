Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
JoAnn Stevens
JoAnn C. Stevens


1932 - 2019
JoAnn C. Stevens Obituary
JoAnn C. Stevens, nee Holli of Westchester age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Szczepaniak; loving mother of Pat Gaillard, Dr. Susan Stevens; proud grandmother of Katie and Shannon; dear sister of the late Kitty (Egon) Menz. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home; 10501 W. Cermak Rd.; Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday December 23, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30am. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church 10am. Mass. Interment St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to stjude.org. For further info. call 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019
