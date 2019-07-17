Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Parish
427 W. Army Trail Rd
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
JoAnn Campise, nee Mauro

Loving mother of Susan (Anthony) Bono and Peter (Jennifer) Zaccariello; Caring grandmother of Ashley and Anthony Jr,; Danielle, Nicholas, Jordan, Joseph and Jake; Dearest sister of Marlene (Wil) Luther and Ralph Mauro; Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-9:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels 6938 W. North Ave. Chicago. Friends are asked to meet at St. Isidore Parish, 427 W. Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale on Friday for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. A Future Inurnment will be at St. Isidore Parish. Information 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
