JoAnn Carlson nee Fay, age 84, Beloved wife of Donald H.; loving mother of Donald H. Carlson II (Carol Nyhus), Duane (Rose) Carlson, Denise Mimp, and the late Donna Carlson; dear grandmother of Sean Carlson, Melissa Whalen, Michael, Kelly, and Kaitlyn Mimp; dear great grandmother of Joey Szymanski; fond sister of Fran (the late Joe) Zimmerman, and the late Shirley (the late Lou) Baldonieri. Fondly known as "Auntie Jo" to many nieces and nephews, Visitation Friday 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:00am to St. James Church 134 North Ave. Highwood, IL for 10:00am mass. Memorials to the Leukemia Foundation appreciated. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019