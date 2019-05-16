Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
JoAnn Carlson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
134 North Ave.
Highwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Carlson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Carlson Obituary
JoAnn Carlson nee Fay, age 84, Beloved wife of Donald H.; loving mother of Donald H. Carlson II (Carol Nyhus), Duane (Rose) Carlson, Denise Mimp, and the late Donna Carlson; dear grandmother of Sean Carlson, Melissa Whalen, Michael, Kelly, and Kaitlyn Mimp; dear great grandmother of Joey Szymanski; fond sister of Fran (the late Joe) Zimmerman, and the late Shirley (the late Lou) Baldonieri. Fondly known as "Auntie Jo" to many nieces and nephews, Visitation Friday 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:00am to St. James Church 134 North Ave. Highwood, IL for 10:00am mass. Memorials to the Leukemia Foundation appreciated. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now