Johanna Domonica Rojek Filipello (Joann), age 89, died peacefully at home in Chicago on August 29, 2020. She was born January 28, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank Rojek and Mary Ukwat Rojek. She graduated from Harrison High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Wright Junior College. She married Salvatore John Filipello in 1950, and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November. Joann worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation from her twenties until she retired at 55, and then joyfully poured herself into volunteer work. She was proud to have volunteered at Little Company of Mary Hospital for more than twenty years, bringing humor to patients in the oncology department, where she became a master at her own visitation rule, "always leave them with a smile on their face." She also enjoyed many hours volunteering at the hospital gift shop. She was an active member of Christ the King Parish, a lector at Mass on Sundays and participated in "small groups" at church. A talented baker, she once made more than 100 loaves of bread for a church bake sale. She also loved to travel, and was proud to have visited more than fifty countries. An excellent cook, a passionate gardener, and an avid reader, she was most of all a devoted wife mother and grandmother, and beloved by family and friends for her huge and generous heart. Joann was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Ignatius P. Rojek, her sisters Francis Rojek, Josephine Rojek, Mary Rojek and Martha Rojek, and daughter in law Mary Chalmers Filipello. She is survived by her husband, Salvatore, sister, Theresa Rojek Fontani, sons Neal Filipello and Micheal Filipello, daughter Paula Filipello Belnap, daughter in law Shirley Demkovitch Filipello, son in law Tyler Belnap, granddaughters Penelope Belnap and Alexandria Filipello, grandsons Tyler Owen Belnap, Ethan Belnap, Ginovanni Filipello and Angel Filipello, and scores of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Committal Service and Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or online at https://www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials
