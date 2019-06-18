Joann Eisenstein, nee Salavitch, 84, beloved wife of the late Byron; loving mother of Major Jeffrey "USAF Retired" (Karen) Eisenstein and Pamela (James) Buchholz; adored Gram Jo to Izzy and Natalie; devoted daughter of the late Esther and Morris Salavitch; beloved sister-in-law to Rochelle and George Baum, treasured aunt to Michelle Baum (Robert Dillon) and Kym (John) Verhovshek, and friend of many. Joann loved to travel with family and friends. She worked until 78 and then became a volunteer. She enjoyed "relaxing" with a glass of Chardonnay and sharing stories. She was an avid Bears and Blackhawks fan. She was feisty, funny, snarky, charming and stubborn to the end. She lived on her terms and passed peacefully at home with family around her, just as she wished.



Chapel service Thursday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights with condolences commencing at 9:30 AM. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook at www.ysgn.org. For further information, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Eisenstein , Joann



