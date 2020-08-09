Joann Hall nee Costabile Beloved wife of Clifford Sr.; Loving mother of Jennifer J. and Clifford D. Hall Jr.; Devoted grandmother of Alexandria (Richard), Michael, Isabella, and Tristan. Dear sister of John and Tony (Bobbi), and sister in law of Margie (Steve), Betty (Brian), Mart (Cathy) and Wendy (Don); Beloved aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Antonio M. II and Gloria P. Costabile. Visitation Monday, August 10 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Isidore Church, 427 W Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. For Funeral Info 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com