1/1
JoAnn J. Accardi
1928 - 2020
JoAnn J. Accardi (Lucas), 92, beloved wife of Frank for over 72 years; mother of Charles (Susan), Dr. Rodger (Chestine), and Victoria (Scott) Erwin; "Grandma" of Todd (Nichole), Adrienne (Corey), Jason (Marissa), Steven (Megan), Dean (Sheetal), Abigail, Nathan; and 10 great-grandchildren. Daughter of Anton and Petronella (Tervainis) Lucas; She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Anna, Emma, Edward and Tony. JoAnn graduated from Kelly High School, Chicago, was the beloved school secretary of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Chicago and Morton West High School, Berwyn. She was actively involved with many activities: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, I.A.E.T., Bethlehem Woods, La Grange Park and St. John of the Cross in Western Springs. JoAnn will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, spirit of love and compassion, attention to detail and her love of children, storytelling, and great laughter. JoAnn always kept her family and friends well fed with Italian cuisine and paid keen attention to the political issues of the day. Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private, immediate family Visitation, Funeral Mass and burial will be held Saturday, November 14. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In leu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or the Italian American Executives of Transportation Scholarship Fund are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapel, Hillside, (708)449-5300 or www.RussoHillsideChapels.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 12, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of JoAnn Accardi.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
November 12, 2020
We are all better people for having had JoAnn and her beloved Frank touch our lives. Richard Pellegrino, Indian Head Park Mayor, 1999-2007.
Richard Pellegrino
Friend
