JoAnn J. Accardi (Lucas), 92, beloved wife of Frank for over 72 years; mother of Charles (Susan), Dr. Rodger (Chestine), and Victoria (Scott) Erwin; "Grandma" of Todd (Nichole), Adrienne (Corey), Jason (Marissa), Steven (Megan), Dean (Sheetal), Abigail, Nathan; and 10 great-grandchildren. Daughter of Anton and Petronella (Tervainis) Lucas; She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Anna, Emma, Edward and Tony. JoAnn graduated from Kelly High School, Chicago, was the beloved school secretary of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Chicago and Morton West High School, Berwyn. She was actively involved with many activities: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, I.A.E.T., Bethlehem Woods, La Grange Park and St. John of the Cross in Western Springs. JoAnn will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, spirit of love and compassion, attention to detail and her love of children, storytelling, and great laughter. JoAnn always kept her family and friends well fed with Italian cuisine and paid keen attention to the political issues of the day. Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private, immediate family Visitation, Funeral Mass and burial will be held Saturday, November 14. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In leu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
or the Italian American Executives of Transportation Scholarship Fund are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapel, Hillside, (708)449-5300 or www.RussoHillsideChapels.com