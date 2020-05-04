Joann Marie Kinsella (nee Georgelos), 77, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Late of Lisle, formerly of Plainfield and Chicago. Loving mother to her children: Joseph (Kelley) Kinsella Jr., Elizabeth Kinsella, Timothy (Lois) Kinsella, and Matthew Kinsella. Dear grandmother of Madeline, Joe III, and Bailey. Cherished brother-in-law of John "Jack" Kinsella and sister-in-law Michele Georgelos. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; her parents, George and Angie Georgelos, and her brother, Greg Georgelos. Joann enjoyed many different jobs, working as a legal assistant, pharmacy technician, and security guard. She loved being involved in her community, volunteering in her neighborhood association, and participating in activities at her independent living home. She was authentic, caring, and humorous. Funeral services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cremation Society of Illinois, Romeoville, IL. Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated: Villa St. Benedict, 5450 Subiaco Drive, Lisle, IL 60532 / (630) 725-7000; The ALS Association-Greater Chicago Chapter, http://webchicago.alsa.org/
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 4, 2020.